Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,732. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

