JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

