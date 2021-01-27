Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,971. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96.

