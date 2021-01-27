Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

