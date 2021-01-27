Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.50 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

