Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

