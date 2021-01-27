Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

