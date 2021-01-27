Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,736. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

