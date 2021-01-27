Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for 2.0% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,174. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

