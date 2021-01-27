Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,287. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.