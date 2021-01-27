Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,206 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $27,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 5,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

