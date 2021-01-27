Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 197,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 124,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,320. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.