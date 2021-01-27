Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $152,493,632.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. 1,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 248.36 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.