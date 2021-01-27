Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.65. 3,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,592. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

