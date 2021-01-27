Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AGCO (AGCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):

1/22/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – AGCO was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AGCO's earnings estimates for the current year and current quarter have been stable of late. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the current year to be $5.00, up from the prior guided range of $3.50 to $3.75. Stabilization of U.S farm sector on the back of improved farm income and pickup in commodity prices will lead to higher agricultural equipment demand in the near term. Global crop production remains healthy and is set for another record crop year. AGCO’s investments in technology, product innovations, smart farming solutions and cost-control initiatives to drive margins will stoke growth. Its effort to reduce debt levels also bode well. However, unfavorable impacts of the pandemic on the company’s operations and uncertainty regarding industry demand might mar AGCO’s performance in the near term.”

12/14/2020 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AGCO was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AGCO stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 364,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

