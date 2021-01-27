Allison Transmission (ALSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) in the last few weeks:
- 1/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE ALSN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,993. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
