Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.25-11.45 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.68. 285,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,935. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

