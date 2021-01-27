Eukles Asset Management Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90.

