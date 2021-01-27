Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

