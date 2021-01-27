iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

