BWS Financial Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $80.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target lifted by BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,772. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

