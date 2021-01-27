Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMD opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

