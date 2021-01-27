Comparing Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.74 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Wingstop $199.68 million 23.57 $20.48 million $0.73 217.19

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -11.41% -15.62% -5.78% Wingstop 12.73% -14.61% 16.48%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Noble Roman’s and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 0 4 13 0 2.76

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $149.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

Wingstop beats Noble Roman’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,064 franchised or licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

