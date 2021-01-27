Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.75-0.85 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 360,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

