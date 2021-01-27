AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.96 ($27.01).

EPA:CS traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €18.86 ($22.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.79. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

