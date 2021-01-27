Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

