Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
