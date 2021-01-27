Diversified LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,854. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

