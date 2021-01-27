Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 899,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,758,521. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

