Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.51. 90,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $169.91.

