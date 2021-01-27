Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $972.83. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,010.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,012.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.