Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

