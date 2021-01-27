TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.47-1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.38.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,387. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -171.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

