Diversified LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of BME traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

