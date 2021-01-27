RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. 3,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,518. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

