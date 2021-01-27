RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. 3,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,518. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.
