Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 12,509 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of XLG traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.07. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,231. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.40 and a 1-year high of $294.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

