Diversified LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.19. 23,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

