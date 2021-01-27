Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $118.45 Million Position in Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF comprises about 9.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 99.30% of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF worth $118,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RBIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

