Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

PFC traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 3,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $943.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

