Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $219.43

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.86.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Universal Display stock traded down $5.98 on Friday, reaching $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,548. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.57. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $3,392,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 328,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

