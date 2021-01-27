HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Cap of $909,114.03

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $909,114.03 and approximately $524.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,238.36 or 1.00104975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,353,038 coins and its circulating supply is 260,217,888 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

