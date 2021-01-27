Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 6,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

