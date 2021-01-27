Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $60,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,931. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

