Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Athene worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Athene by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Athene by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 13,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

