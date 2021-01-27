Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 89,967 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,967 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $41,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,279. The firm has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

