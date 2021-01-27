Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,636 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $50,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,750,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. 76,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

