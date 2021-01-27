Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after acquiring an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

