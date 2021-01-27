Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.31. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

