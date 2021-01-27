Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,537 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

