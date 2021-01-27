Wells Fargo & Company Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $190.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.