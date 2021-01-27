Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.77. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 384,531 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.10.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%.
About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
